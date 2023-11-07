Kenny Chesney and Zac Brown Band to perform at American Family Field next summer

Country music stars Kenny Chesney and Zac Brown Band will perform at American Family Field in Milwaukee on Saturday, June 22, 2024, as part of next year’s Sun Goes Down Tour.

The show will also include special guests Megan Moroney and Uncle Kracker.

This is the third major show announced for American Family Field in 2024. Country music star Luke Combs will play two concerts at the stadium, on Friday, April 12 and Saturday, April 13.

Rock band Green Day will perform at American Family Field on Aug. 24, with special guests The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid and The Linda Lindas.

These stadium concerts add more activity to what will be an extremely busy summer in Milwaukee in 2024, with the Republican National Convention and the now annual Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival added to the always busy Milwaukee summer festival and event season.

This year, American Family Field hosted concerts by P!nk, George Strait and two Morgan Wallen shows.

Proposed future improvements to American Family Field, which would mostly be funded by taxpayers, would include $25 million to winterize the stadium, which could enable it to host more concerts during the baseball offseason.