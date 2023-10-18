State Assembly approves funding plan for American Family Field future improvements

A plan to fund future renovations at American Family Field, home of the Milwaukee Brewers, with $546 million in public funds passed the Wisconsin Assembly Tuesday. The Assembly voted 69-27 in favor of the stadium improvement funding plan.

The plan includes $411 million from the state and $135 million from Milwaukee County and the City of Milwaukee combined, to be paid over nearly 30 years. The Brewers would provide $100 million. The plan also calls for a study on developing the parking lots around the stadium.

The Brewers have said they want a commitment from taxpayers, which own American Family Field via the state-created Stadium District, to fund future repairs and improvements to the stadium in order for the team to agree to extend its lease, which expires in 2030. Under the funding plan approved by the Assembly on Tuesday, the Brewers would extend their lease at the stadium through 2050.

Supporters of the bill said the plan represents the state living up to its responsibilities as a landlord and will ensure Major League Baseball’s future in Wisconsin.

Those opposed to the bill said that the responsibility for renovations should not fall on taxpayers, with Rep. Lori Palmeri, D-Oshkosh, calling the plan “corporate welfare.”

The plan passed Tuesday is the third proposal to come from state officials this year to pay for future renovations at American Family Field.

Earlier this year, Gov. Tony Evers proposed using $290 million of the state’s budget surplus to fund future upgrades to the stadium, under a deal in which the Brewers would extend their lease to 2043.

But Republicans rejected that plan and, in September, presented their own proposal to fund future improvements to the stadium. That plan called for approximately $400 million from the state, $200 million from the city and county and $100 million from the Brewers, who would agree to extend their lease to 2050.

Local officials said the city and county contributions under that plan were too high and Johnson said the Brewers should consider developing some of the parking lots around the stadium to help generate more local tax revenue, prompting state officials to revise the plan.

Under the revised plan passed Tuesday, the city and county’s contribution to future stadium improvements is lowered from $200 million to $135 million, or $67.5 million each.

A key element of this proposed bill is that, through the renovations, the stadium would be winterized, making it available for events and concerts all year round. These improvements would be supported with about $25 million of public funding, the bill says.

Both Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley have issued statements saying they support the revised plan.

The bill still needs approval from the state Senate and Gov. Tony Evers, who has said he supports it. The state Senate is expected to take up the bill in November, according to the Associated Press.