Notable Women in Construction and Design: Katie Monachos

For the past four years, Katie Monachos, vice president, senior architect, and project manager at Milwaukee-based architecture firm RINKA has contributed to the expertise and international experience of the firm and helped foster growth and strengthen the team.

Monachos has 14 years of industry experience and is the firm’s practice leader for all multi-family residential projects and is focused on creating and maintaining firmwide standards.

She currently manages a diverse range of projects including The Yards apartments in Walker’s Point, Parterre apartments in Oak Creek’s Drexel Town Square, renovations to Schlitz Park in Milwaukee and a new neighborhood apartment and town center development in Brown Deer.

She is also working on high rise projects including The Pier in Tempe, Arizona, the Couture on Milwaukee’s lakefront and master planning portions of the City of Cudahy, her new hometown since moving from Chicago.

In addition to her managing role with clients and projects, Monachos regularly mentors project managers and junior level staff in design, management and technical capability.

“Her leadership has helped create strong teams and foster impressive growth among her colleagues,” said Chad Griswold, a partner RINKA.