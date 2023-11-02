Kathy’s House president and CEO announces plans to set down

Patty Metropulos, who has served as president and chief executive officer for nonprofit hospital guest house Kathy’s House for 11 years, announced plans to step down from the role during the first quarter of 2024.
Located in Wauwatosa at the Milwaukee Regional Medical Center, Kathy’s House, provides affordable lodging and support for families who need to travel to Milwaukee for medical care.
“After 11 incredible years as the leader of Kathy's House, and with the organization on enviably solid ground, I have decided the time has come to pause, take a breath, and consider other endeavors at this stage of my life,” Metropulos said in a post in LinkedIn. “I am immensely grateful for the opportunity to lead an organization that makes a marked difference in the lives of patients in need of life-saving care and their family members. I am proud and humbled to have worked with so many dedicated people to accomplish so much: together, we increased guest occupancy, significantly grew revenues, envisioned and are working toward becoming a national model in hospital guest housing, conducted a successful capital campaign, kept our doors open and relocated during a pandemic and economic downturn, and more than doubled in capacity. And last but far from least, recruited and retained an exceptional team of staff and volunteers to fulfill our mission.”
The Kathy’s House board of directors has begun a succession planning process and has retained Milwaukee-based executive search firm Spano Pratt to assist.