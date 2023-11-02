Kathy’s House president and CEO announces plans to set down

By
-
Patty Metropulos

Patty Metropulos, who has served as president and chief executive officer for nonprofit hospital guest house Kathy’s House for 11 years, announced plans to step down from the role during the first quarter of 2024. Located in Wauwatosa at the Milwaukee Regional Medical Center, Kathy’s House, provides affordable lodging and support for families who need

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Andrew Weiland
Andrew is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee. He joined BizTimes in 2003, serving as managing editor and real estate reporter for 11 years. A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, he is a lifelong resident of the state. He lives in Muskego with his wife, Seng, their son, Zach, and their dog, Hokey. He is an avid sports fan and is a member of the Muskego Athletic Association board of directors.
Linkedin Mail Twitter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display