Category: Notable Women in Law

Kate Bechen, a partner at Husch Blackwell LLP who works in the firm’s Milwaukee office, is a leading corporate M&A attorney working primarily in the health care industry. She advises clients, from startups to long-established businesses, on mergers and acquisitions, venture capital financing, public and private placement of securities, commercial contract drafting and negotiation, and general corporate law.

She earned her undergraduate degree as well as her graduate degree from the University of Iowa. She earned her law degree from the University of Iowa College of Law. In 2018, she earned the Wisconsin Law Journal Women in the Law award.

In her work, she also provides general counsel to numerous high-growth, early-stage and scalable companies and serves as both legal counsel and business advisor, helping clients set priorities and deploy personnel.

Thus far in 2020, Bechen closed nearly a dozen deals, most in the health care industry, with an estimated value of more than $350 million, making her one of the top female dealmakers in Wisconsin.

She is focused on assisting her clients with new and emerging issues related to the coronavirus and has written extensively on the evolving nature of federal government support made available through the CARES Act and related legislation.