Kapco, Centrisys/CNP among local companies honored at Wisconsin Manufacturer of the Year awards

Two southeastern Wisconsin companies were among the seven businesses recognized at the annual Wisconsin Manufacturer of the Year awards.
The awards, presented by Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce, Baker Tilly and Michael Best & Friedrich, recognize companies for financial growth, technological advances, product development, environmental solutions and sustainability, operational excellence and continuous improvement, commitment to employees, and effective research and development.
Kenosha-based Centrisys/CNP, a maker of decanter centrifuges for sludge dewatering and thickening, won a grand award in the small category.
Grafton-based Kapco Metal Stamping won a special award for creativity and community commitment.
Other winners included Marinette-based Winsert in the medium category, Baraboo-based Teel Plastics in the large category, and Green Bay-based Green Bay Packaging in the mega category.
Other special awards included recognition of Waunakee-based Octopi Brewing for rapid growth and Fond du Lac-based Mercury Marine for concentrated economic impact.
“Manufacturing is the backbone of Wisconsin’s economy. It not only sustains high-wage, family-supporting careers and contributes billions to our economic growth, it also provides the tools and technology that ensure Wisconsin is a leader in innovation,” said Kurt Bauer, president of WMC. “We are proud to recognize these companies for their immense impact on the state. Wisconsin manufacturing is what drives us into the future.”
Nine southeastern companieswere among the 26 finalists for the awards announced in April.