9 southeastern Wisconsin companies among Manufacturer of the Year finalists

Nine southeastern Wisconsin companies are among the 26 finalists named for the annual Wisconsin Manufacturer of the Year awards.
The program, sponsored by Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce, Baker Tilly and Michael Best & Friedrich, recognizes manufacturers for their commitment to quality careers, good business practices, financial growth, innovative processes and reinvestment into local communities.
Grand winners will be announced during a May 19 event at The Pfister in Milwaukee.
Here are this year’s finalist (local companies in bold):
Small Category (1-99 employees)
- Centrifuge-Systems, LLC – Kenosha
- Colby Metal, Inc. – Colby
- Federal Tool & Engineering LLC – West Bend
- Industrial Nameplate, Inc. D.B.A. STRYKER – Appleton
- Wisconsin Lighting Lab, Inc. – Fond du Lac
Medium Category (100-249 employees)
- ASYST Technologies LLC – Kenosha
- Minnesota Wire – Eau Claire
- Muza Sheet Metal Co. – Oshkosh
- Octopi Brewing LLC – Waunakee
- Orion Energy Systems – Manitowoc
- Redline Plastics LLC – Manitowoc
- Winsert Inc. – Marinette
Large Category (250-499 employees)
- Appvion, LLC – Appleton
- Custom Fabricating & Repair, Inc. – Marshfield
- Empire Screen Printing, Inc – Onalaska
- MGS Mfg. Group Inc. – Germantown
- Modine Manufacturing Co. – Racine
- Teel Plastics, Inc – Baraboo
Mega Category (500+ employees)
- Amcor Flexibles North America – Oshkosh
- Brakebush Brothers Inc. – Westfield
- Eaton Corp. – Menomonee Falls
- ETE Reman – Milwaukee
- Green Bay Packaging Inc. – Green Bay
- Hydrite Chemical Co. – Brookfield
- Kapco Inc. – Grafton
- Mercury Marine – Fond du Lac