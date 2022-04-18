9 southeastern Wisconsin companies among Manufacturer of the Year finalists

Nine southeastern Wisconsin companies are among the 26 finalists named for the annual Wisconsin Manufacturer of the Year awards. The program, sponsored by Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce, Baker Tilly and Michael Best & Friedrich, recognizes…

Nine southeastern Wisconsin companies are among the 26 finalists named for the annual Wisconsin Manufacturer of the Year awards. The program, sponsored by Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce, Baker Tilly and Michael Best & Friedrich, recognizes manufacturers for their commitment to quality careers, good business practices, financial growth, innovative processes and reinvestment into local communities. Grand winners will be announced during a May 19 event at The Pfister in Milwaukee. Here are this year’s finalist (local companies in bold): Small Category (1-99 employees) Centrifuge-Systems, LLC – Kenosha

Colby Metal, Inc. – Colby

Federal Tool & Engineering LLC – West Bend

Industrial Nameplate, Inc. D.B.A. STRYKER – Appleton

Wisconsin Lighting Lab, Inc. – Fond du Lac Medium Category (100-249 employees) ASYST Technologies LLC – Kenosha

Minnesota Wire – Eau Claire

Muza Sheet Metal Co. – Oshkosh

Octopi Brewing LLC – Waunakee

Orion Energy Systems – Manitowoc

Redline Plastics LLC – Manitowoc

Winsert Inc. – Marinette Large Category (250-499 employees) Appvion, LLC – Appleton

Custom Fabricating & Repair, Inc. – Marshfield

Empire Screen Printing, Inc – Onalaska

MGS Mfg. Group Inc. – Germantown

Modine Manufacturing Co. – Racine

Teel Plastics, Inc – Baraboo Mega Category (500+ employees) Amcor Flexibles North America – Oshkosh

Brakebush Brothers Inc. – Westfield

Eaton Corp. – Menomonee Falls

ETE Reman – Milwaukee

Green Bay Packaging Inc. – Green Bay

Hydrite Chemical Co. – Brookfield

Kapco Inc. – Grafton

