Kansas investor buys Milwaukee-area industrial buildings for $20.5 million as part of large portfolio deal

By
Alex Zank
-
N25 W23040 Paul Road, Pewaukee. Photo courtesy of Colliers International | Wisconsin
N25 W23040 Paul Road, Pewaukee. Photo courtesy of Colliers International | Wisconsin
A Kansas investment firm recently acquired four Milwaukee-area industrial buildings for $20.45 million as part of a $67.5 million, six-property industrial portfolio deal. Fairway, Kansas-based Platform Ventures LLC acquired the six fully leased properties from…

Want to Read More?

Paid BizTimes subscribers get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Learn more in our Insider FAQ.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or click here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article.

Get our email updates

Alex Zank
Alex Zank
Alex Zank covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. Alex previously worked for Farm Equipment magazine and also covered statewide construction news at The Daily Reporter. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, where he studied journalism, political science and economics. Having grown up in rural western Wisconsin, Alex loves all things outdoors, including camping, hiking, four-wheeling and hunting.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Biz People View more Biz People

No posts to display