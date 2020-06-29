Notable Residential Real Estate Agents: Justin Ippoliti

Category: Notable Residential Real Estate Agents

Undergrad degree/university: Bachelors in Broadcasting and Pre-Law Cedarville, Ohio

Graduate degree/university: Jurist Doctorate from Regent University, Virginia Beach/Masters in Special Education from Cardinal Stritch

Justin Ippoliti has been a realtor with Shorewest for 8 years and works out of the company’s Southridge office on Layton Avenue in Greenfield.

“Since Justin Ippoliti’s first year in real estate when he was named Shorewest’s Rookie of the Year to today, he has given 110% to his profession,” said Wendy Norem, marketing director for Shorwest. “In four short years, Justin became Shorewest’s top sales associate for units and has maintained that position since.

“With a background in law and seven years teaching in Milwaukee Public Schools, Justin is able to advocate for his clients as well as educate them about the home buying and selling process. He has a passion for the Milwaukee area and enjoys helping people accomplish their goals.

“Justin understands the importance of giving back and in 2018 participated in the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) Wisconsin Chapter’s Milwaukee Man & Woman of the Year contest to raise money and had his head shaved by a Shorewest executive.”