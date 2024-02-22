Judson & Associates appoints new president

Pewaukee-based commercial real estate firmhas entered its third generation of leadership with the promotion ofto president. Founded in 1989, Judson & Associates offers brokerage and property management services, with currently more than 50 properties for sale or lease statewide, largely in Waukesha County, according to the company’s website. The firm has added four agents in the past two years to its staff of less than 20 employees. “Our niche has always been — and sometimes outsiders believe that our niche is only — Waukesha County,” Judson said. “As much as we want to maintain our core relationships in Waukesha County, we have the wherewithal at this point to service the whole southeast Wisconsin region as well.” Judson has been with the firm full time since 2016, starting as a sales agent before working up to vice president and now president. He assumes the position from his father,, who served as president since 1999 and will remain as part of the company's leadership. Matt Judson said that his success as a sales agent and leader within the company contributed to his promotion, but emphasized that community work — like in the Waukesha County Business Alliance or the Rotary Club — also helped him show his commitment. Given the company’s family-owned and operated nature, Judson said he’s able to transition into the new role and is looking to implement smaller, incremental changes. “I don’t have to show up day one with significant vision changes,” he said. “I’m able to really soak in what I need to learn from an operational standpoint and take the appropriate time to make sure the future vision of growth is one that’s executable.” “But there is always the fear of complacency," he added. Given the firm's recent growth, Judson said mentoring newer agents and rallying the whole team around a shared vision are two things he hopes to tackle first. “In this industry, there’s a lot of individuality and my biggest goal and responsibility is to figure out how we get everyone to buy into a similar vision,” Judson said. Judson said he grew up with the company and from a young age could tell that work was something important to his family. “Back when I was a kid, I remember driving around industrial parks on Sundays,” Judson said. “I could see the sense of satisfaction that my father and grandfather would get from their role in the company and in the community. That’s something I always admired.”