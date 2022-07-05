Journeyman Hotel in Milwaukee names new GM, director of food and beverage

The Journeyman
, a Kimpton hotel in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward, recently named a new general manager and a new director of food and beverage.
Katie Neufeld
has been hired as general manager and John Cassanos
as the director of food and beverage.
Neufeld has more than 30 years of hotel industry experience. Previously, she was general manager of the Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield hotel. Before that, she was general manager for The Hotel Landing in Wayzata, Minnesota.
Cassanos has over 30 years of experience in the dining and hospitality industry. During his career he has worked at Wolfgang Puck’s Postrio in San Francisco, The Biltmore Room, Lever House, il Buco and The Royalton Hotel in New York City. He is principal and founder of Milwaukee-based JFC Hospitality. At the Journeyman he will be responsible for the success of Tre Rivali and The Outsider.
“Katie and John make a wonderful addition to The Journeyman family, and I am excited for the future of the hotel,” said Adam Tremble, director of sales and marketing for the Journeyman Hotel. “Just in time for the summer festivals and activities in Milwaukee, our team is strong and ready to welcome visitors from near and far. A city fascinated by culture, the arts and entertainment, Milwaukee has something for every traveler.”