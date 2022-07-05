Journeyman Hotel in Milwaukee names new GM, director of food and beverage

By
Andrew Weiland
-
The Journeyman Hotel. Image from Google.
The Journeyman Hotel. Image from Google.
The Journeyman, a Kimpton hotel in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward, recently named a new general manager and a new director of food and beverage. Katie Neufeld has been hired as general manager and John Cassanos…

Want to Read More?

Paid BizTimes subscribers get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Learn more in our Insider FAQ.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or click here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article.

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Andrew Weiland
Andrew is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee. He joined BizTimes in 2003, serving as managing editor and real estate reporter for 11 years. A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, he is a lifelong resident of the state. He lives in Muskego with his wife, Seng, their son, Zach, and their dog, Hokey. He is an avid sports fan and is a member of the Muskego Athletic Association board of directors.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display