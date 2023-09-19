Johnson Financial Group expanding with acquisition in Appleton

Johnson Financial Group plans to expand its northeastern Wisconsin presence with the acquisition of The Appleton Group, a registered investment advisor with $210 million in assets under management.
The deal was announced Tuesday and is scheduled to be completed by the end of the month.
The Appleton Group was founded in 2002 by Mark Scheffler. It is a fee-only, independent financial advisor serving private clients, employee-sponsored retirement plans, non-profit endowments and financial institutions.
“Mark Scheffler and the six employees of the Appleton Group share our values and our culture of serving our clients, our employees and our communities,” said Brian Andrew, chief investment officer and president of Johnson Wealth. “This acquisition will expand our footprint in the northeast and complement other recent efforts to build our presence in Milwaukee, Madison and Appleton. We’re looking forward to having this highly engaged and talented team join JFG.”
Johnson Wealth already has $9.5 billion in assets under management.
We’re proud to become part of the largest independent RIA in the state,” said Scheffler. “Johnson Financial Group offers the investment products, technology and service our clients expect. In fact, our clients will experience a seamless transition as our planning and investment cultures greatly align.”
Scheffler will continue to serve clients and will be a leader in JFG’s Appleton office.