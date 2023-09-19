Johnson Financial Group expanding with acquisition in Appleton

Johnson Financial Group plans to expand its northeastern Wisconsin presence with the acquisition of The Appleton Group, a registered investment advisor with $210 million in assets under management. The deal was announced Tuesday and is scheduled to be completed by the end of the month. The Appleton Group was founded in 2002 by Mark Scheffler.

