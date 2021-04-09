Johnson Controls to acquire data center equipment maker in $870 million deal

By
Arthur Thomas
-
Johnson Controls International plc plans to acquire Silent-Aire, a maker of air handlers and modular data centers, in a deal valued at up to $870 million. The all-cash deal, expected to close by the end…

Arthur Thomas
Arthur covers banking and finance and the economy at BizTimes while also leading special projects as an associate editor. He spent also five years covering manufacturing at BizTimes. He previously was managing editor at The Waukesha Freeman. He is a graduate of Carroll University and did graduate coursework at Marquette. A native of southeastern Wisconsin, he is also a nationally certified gymnastics judge and enjoys golf on the weekends.

