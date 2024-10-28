Johnson Controls opens new engineering lab in Glendale

With the grand opening of its new Warren Johnson Engineering Lab on Monday, Johnson Controls
is now the largest employer in the City of Glendale.
The new lab, located at 2100 W. Florist Ave., is home to approximately 250 Johnson Controls employees who work on creating critical end devices, smart building automation systems, and artificial intelligence-powered smart building solutions. In total, the company has more than 1,000 employees in Glendale.
The 105,000-square-foot lab also marks the third time Johnson Controls has expanded in the City of Glendale since first establishing a presence there in 1978. Johnson Controls officially broke ground on construction for the engineering lab last May
.
"This moment is significant for our company's history," said George Oliver
, chairman and CEO of Johnson Controls. "It represents an unwavering commitment to strategic investment and the importance of innovation and driving our growth and success. The building itself is named for Johnson Controls founder Warren Johnson, an inventor who helped change the world. The teams working in this building will continue that long tradition."
The new facility includes product development labs for HVAC and refrigeration systems, a lab dedicated to self-certifying products, test areas for control valves and actuators, a material sciences lab, environmental labs filled with thermal chambers, testing rooms for pressurization products, a room for “ethical hacking” and more.
"This lab will be the hub for innovation where we can test and refine solutions that address real world challenges faced by our customer," said Marc Vandiepenbeeck
, executive vice president and chief financial officer at Johnson Controls.
The company continues to make "significant investments" in areas like AI, building automation, advanced HVAC, data center solutions and energy efficient technologies, said Vandiepenbeeck.
Johnson Controls is a manufacturer of fire, HVAC and security equipment for buildings. It is technically based in Ireland, but its operational headquarters are in Glendale.
[gallery size="full" td_select_gallery_slide="slide" ids="599515,599516,599519,599518,599520,599521,599522,599524,599525,599526,599527,599528,599529,599530,599531,599532,599533,599534,599536"]