JobsWork MKE to move to ThriveOn King

Milwaukee-based nonprofit organization JobsWork MKE will move its offices one mile south to the ThriveOn King development.

JobsWork MKE works to help Milwaukee residents overcome obstacles to find and keep jobs, advance to higher-paying careers and achieve self-sufficiency, while strengthening neighborhood economies.

JobsWork MKE’s office is currently located at the Welford Sanders Enterprise Center at 2821 Vel R. Phillips Ave. in Milwaukee. ThriveOn King is a redevelopment project of the former Gimbels-Schuster’s department store building at 2153 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Milwaukee, expected to be complete in 2024.

JobsWork MKE will occupy 3,600 square feet of space on the first floor of the ThriveOn King building.

ThriveOn King is a collaboration of the Medical College of Wisconsin, the Greater Milwaukee Foundation and real estate development firm Royal Capital. The work of the collaboration seeks to address five priority areas linked to the social determinants of health: housing, early childhood education, health and wellness, social cohesion, and economic opportunity.

“Achieving this vision requires focusing on areas and places where investment has been scarce, and on supporting Black and Brown people, who are disproportionately affected by disparities in our community,” said Greg Wesley, co-chair of ThriveOn Collaboration and senior vice president of strategic alliances and business development for MCW. “JobsWork MKE aligns with this focus and helps to fulfill a critical need by being a meaningful catalyst for economic opportunity in the community.”

In addition to JobsWork MKE, tenants in the ThriveOn King building will include the Greater Milwaukee Foundation headquarters, offices for the Medical College of Wisconsin’s community engagement programs and select centers and institutes, an early childhood education center operated by Malaika Early Learning Center, a community hub for Versiti BloodCenter of Wisconsin, community gathering spaces, public art and mixed-income housing for families and seniors.

“We are focused on providing pathways that lead people to employment and out of poverty,” said Bill Krugler, JobsWork MKE president. “Our shared success requires meeting people where they are to provide the tools and support they need to restore dignity, maintain a living wage and achieve long-term goals. So much of what we do is made possible and strengthened by partnership, so we are very excited to be connecting with community and doing this work from an epicenter of collaboration in ThriveOn King.”

