Notable Residential Real Estate Agents: Jim Schleif

Category: Notable Residential Real Estate Agents

Notable Residential Real Estate Agents Number of years working in your current industry: 16

16 Number of years with your current company/firm: 16

16 Undergrad degree/university: Graduate of UW-Madison 1987 with honors in International Relations and French

Jim Schleif has 16 years of experience in the residential real estate industry, all with Shorewest Realtors.

“Jim Schleif is always giving back, and sees the glass half full while serving others including his clients, friends and fellow realtors,” said Wendy Norem, marketing director of Shorewest Realtors. “His can-do, caring attitude is refreshing in the real estate world.”

Schleif works in all prices ranges of the residential real estate market and most of his business is in the North Shore and the City of Milwaukee. He is a resident of the East Side and loves the city.

“I believe a city is only as strong as its weakest link,” Schleif said. “So, we must all keep our city and its residents strong or the outlying areas will in turn suffer. We are simply better together.”

Schleif has sold over $377 million of real estate in 16 years, and has been Shorewest’s number one agent six years of the past ten.

He is also an award-winning rehabber and has a network of contractor resources to assist clients in restoring, remodeling or preparing their homes for sale.

In 2019, Schleif received Shorewest’s Raymond A. Marotte Award, bestowed by peers which recognizes an individual agent exemplifying professionalism, honesty, dedication, generosity and loyalty to clients, company and the industry.