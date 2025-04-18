Comedian Jim Gaffigan’s shows set sales record for Riverside Theater

Comedian Jim Gaffigan
recently performed six shows at the Riverside Theater
in downtown Milwaukee that grossed nearly $1.1 million in ticket sales, a new sales record for the venue for a single headline attraction, according to The Pabst Theater Group
, which operates the historic venue.
The shows ran from April 9-13.
Located at 116 W. Wisconsin Ave., the Riverside Theater has a seating capacity of about 2,450. It opened in 1928 in the Empire Building
, which is owned by Milwaukee-based Zilber Ltd.
Gaffigan has been a popular performer in Milwaukee. Since his first sold out Milwaukee show at the Pabst Theater (1,350 capacity) in 2006, Gaffigan has had more than 70,000 tickets sold over 39 shows in his 19 years performing in Milwaukee, according to Pabst Theater Group.
Gaffigan’s wife, Jeannie Gaffigan, is a Milwaukee native and Marquette University graduate.
“As Jim Gaffigan always says from the stage, Milwaukee is his ‘hometown-in-law’ and we couldn’t be more pleased to celebrate these impressive sales and community milestones with him,” said Matt Beringer
, chief operating officer for the Pabst Theater Group. “We’ve had the privilege of a front row seat to Jim’s remarkable journey and he has broken a lot of records here along the way. From our longest annual run with his New Year’s Eve shows to now being the highest grossing performer for the Riverside. We are lucky to welcome him back regularly and take pride in connecting him with his loyal Milwaukee fanbase.”