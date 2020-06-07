Category: Notable Women in Construction and Design

Jill Didier, a vice president of business development for Neenah-based Miron Construction Co., Inc., is responsible for growth and development of the company in the greater Milwaukee market.

Her previous experience includes service in the public sector, including nearly four years as mayor of Wauwatosa and serving as economic development coordinator for Milwaukee County from late 2011 to mid-2013.

“Throughout her career, Jill has actively promoted transparency and accountability in government, expanded community outreach efforts, transformed economic development programs, and promoted cooperation and collaboration in the greater Milwaukee area,” said Christine Bohl, marketing specialist at Miron.

According to Bohl, Didier played an integral role on the company’s team that helped establish and enhance relationships with many of the premier architectural firms in the region, as well as prominent entities in the area such as Children’s Wisconsin, the Medical College of Wisconsin and Froedtert.

Didier currently serves on The Construction Engineering Industry Advisory Council through Marquette University and is a member of the board at Danceworks. She is also actively involved on the WRTP/BigStep Advisory Committee, Employ Milwaukee Industry Advisory Committee, TEMPO Milwaukee, CARW, and NAIOP.