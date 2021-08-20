Jiffy Lube planned for Pabst Farms in Oconomowoc

A Jiffy Lube auto service center is planned at Pabst Farms in Oconomowoc.

A 4,042-square-foot single-story building is planned for a 1-acre parcel along Summit Avenue, just south of Kwik Trip and Bubbles Foam Farm. Construction will begin Aug. 23, with a target opening slated for Dec. 27, said Tim Rossi of Texas-based Guggenheim Development Services, LLC.

The 1-acre site was recently purchased by an affiliate of Houston, Texas-based Jiffy Lube for $550,000, according to state records. Dan Rosenfeld of Mid-America Real Estate Group represented the seller, Pabst Farms Land Company I LLC, and Nate Powers of The Boerke Company, Inc. represented the buyer, JL Oconomowoc 1513 LLC.

Jiffy Lube currently has 18 service centers across the state, including four locations in southeastern Wisconsin.

Pabst Farms is a 1,500-acre development located around I-94 and Highway 67 in Oconomowoc. It includes residential neighborhoods, retail, hotels, an industrial park and a hospital. The new Jiffy Lube is one of a few projects planned there, including Mandel Group’s 315-unit apartment building as well as a residential neighborhood being planned by Waukesha-based nonprofit Journey21, Inc.