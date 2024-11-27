Jet Aviation acquires Milwaukee hangar

Jet Aviation
, a subsidiary of Virginia-based aerospace and defense contractor General Dynamics,
purchased a hangar at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport
formerly owned and operated by Jet IN
, a private jet charter company that was recently acquired
by Jet Aviation in September. The purchase was part of an acquisition which included Jet IN's operations and property. The hangar is valued at $11.8 million, according to state records.
The fixed base operator facility at Mitchell International was built for $11 million in 2023 and features a 10,000-square-foot passenger terminal, 40,000 square feet of aircraft hangarage, a 10,000-square-foot maintenance shop, and more than three acres of dedicated ramp space.
In October, Jet Aviation acquired all assets of Jet IN’s FBO and ground handling operation at Mitchell International. The FBO provides handling, fueling, and services for passengers and crew.
The purchase of this hangar will add to Jet Aviation’s network of 30 FBOs worldwide, including 10 in the U.S.
Jet IN was formerly partnered with sister company Jet OUT
, a private jet charter and co-ownership company based in Milwaukee. Jet OUT, although no longer affiliated, continues to use the terminal and rent space in the Milwaukee hangar for maintenance, according to a representative from Jet Aviation.