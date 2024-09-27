Jet IN operations at Mitchell International acquired by General Dynamics subsidiary

, a subsidiary of Virginia-based aerospace and defense contractorannounced Friday that it has acquired Milwaukee-based private jet charter company's operations at. With the acquisition, Jet Aviation will acquire all assets of Jet IN’s FBO (fixed base operator) and ground handling operation at Mitchell International. The FBO provides handling, fueling, and services for passengers and crew. Jet Aviation offers aviation services that include FBO handling, maintenance, management, charter, staffing, and completion. “Across our network, we are continuously looking for ways to strengthen our presence and provide even more seamless connections for our customers,” said, president of Jet Aviation. “Milwaukee allows us to offer a gateway into the Upper Midwest region in a market where we know our customers are traveling, and where we also have aircraft based. It furthers our growth in the U.S. and supports our vision of enabling global flight, with passion, where and when our customers need us." Milwaukee will join Jet Aviation’s network of 30 FBOs worldwide, including 10 in the U.S. Jet IN currently operates out of a recently constructed, $11 million FBO at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport. The FBO was opened in 2023, and features a 10,000-square-foot passenger terminal, 40,000-square feet of aircraft hangarage, a 10,000-square-foot maintenance shop, and more than three acres of dedicated ramp space. With the acquisition, Jet Aviation acquires all assets of the FBO operation. The FBO is also used by Jet IN's sister company Jet OUT. The announcement Friday made no mention of Jet OUT and a representative of the company was not immediately available for comment. Jet OUT announced recently that it will build a 22,000-square-foot private hangar and terminal at Waukesha County Airport (Crites Field) to be completed in the first half of 2025. Jet OUT also plans to add onto an existing Jet IN FBO in South Florida in the same time frame. [caption id="attachment_597933" align="aligncenter" width="1920"]Photo from Jet Aviation[/caption]