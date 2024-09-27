Subscribe
Transportation & Logistics

Jet IN operations at Mitchell International acquired by General Dynamics subsidiary

Sonia Spitz
By Sonia Spitz
The Jet IN fixed-base operator complex at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport.
Jet Aviation, a subsidiary of Virginia-based aerospace and defense contractor General Dynamics Corp. announced Friday that it has acquired Milwaukee-based private jet charter company Jet IN‘s operations at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport. With the acquisition, Jet Aviation will acquire all assets of Jet IN’s FBO (fixed base operator) and ground handling operation at Mitchell International.

