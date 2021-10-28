Jeff Yabuki named chair of Milwaukee Art Museum board

Jeff Yabuki, the former chief executive officer and chairman of Brookfield-based Fiserv Inc., has been elected chair of the Milwaukee Art Museum’s board of trustees. Yabuki, now the chairman and founding partner of private equity…

Museum Visionaries, a group of MAM's top donors that was established in 2019. In addition to Yabuki, founding Visionaries members include Burke Properties founder John and Murph Burke, Lubar & Co. chairman Sheldon and Marianne Lubar, Quad/Graphics CEO Joel and Caran Quadracci, and former Brewers owner and Major League Baseball commissioner Bud and Sue Selig. "The Milwaukee Art Museum is both a treasure and an icon for Milwaukee, and it is an honor to serve in this leadership capacity," Yabuki said. "I'm excited to work with our management and trustees in this time of change and digital transformation. The combination of the architectural innovation of Santiago Calatrava, along with our incredible collection of art, provides a powerful platform to energize our community." Yabuki was CEO of Fiserv from 2005 to June 2020 and was its executive chairman from 2019-'20. "Jeff is a dynamic, bold and strategic thinker, and we are delighted that he has agreed to serve as Chair of the Board of Trustees," said Marcelle Polednik, the Donna and Donald Baumgartner director at the museum. "His experience as a business and civic leader, together with his passion for ensuring the museum is a resource for the entire community, will be invaluable as we work toward shaping this next chapter." Quadracci will remain on the museum board as immediate past chair. Jeff Yabuki , the former chief executive officer and chairman of Brookfield-based Fiserv Inc., has been elected chair of the Milwaukee Art Museum 's board of trustees. Yabuki, now the chairman and founding partner of private equity firm Motive Partners, succeeds MAM board president Joel Quadracci, who had served in the role since 2018. Yabuki's tenure as board chair is effective Oct. 29. He has been a MAM trustee since 2007 and a member of the executive committee since 2018. He is also a founding member of the, a group of MAM's top donors that was established in 2019. In addition to Yabuki, founding Visionaries members include Burke Properties founder John and Murph Burke, Lubar & Co. chairman Sheldon and Marianne Lubar, Quad/Graphics CEO Joel and Caran Quadracci, and former Brewers owner and Major League Baseball commissioner Bud and Sue Selig. "The Milwaukee Art Museum is both a treasure and an icon for Milwaukee, and it is an honor to serve in this leadership capacity," Yabuki said. "I'm excited to work with our management and trustees in this time of change and digital transformation. The combination of the architectural innovation of Santiago Calatrava, along with our incredible collection of art, provides a powerful platform to energize our community." Yabuki was CEO of Fiserv from 2005 to June 2020 and was its executive chairman from 2019-'20. "Jeff is a dynamic, bold and strategic thinker, and we are delighted that he has agreed to serve as Chair of the Board of Trustees," saidQuadracci will remain on the museum board as immediate past chair.