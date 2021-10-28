Jeff Yabuki named chair of Milwaukee Art Museum board

By
Lauren Anderson
-
Fiserv CEO Jeffery Yabuki speaks at the opening of Fiserv Forum.
Jeffery Yabuki speaks at the opening of Fiserv Forum.
Jeff Yabuki, the former chief executive officer and chairman of Brookfield-based Fiserv Inc., has been elected chair of the Milwaukee Art Museum’s board of trustees. Yabuki, now the chairman and founding partner of private equity…

Lauren Anderson
Lauren Anderson covers health care, nonprofits and education for BizTimes.

