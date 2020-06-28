Notable Residential Real Estate Agents: Jay Schmidt

Category: Notable Residential Real Estate Agents

5 Undergrad degree/university: University of Wisconsin Whitewater

Jay Schmidt is the principal and owner of Shorewood-based Jay Schmidt Group, which is part of Keller Williams.

Jay Schmidt Group was the top-ranked residential real estate brokerage team in Wisconsin for 2019 based on transaction volume, according to REAL Trends Inc., brokering $138 million in home sales last year.

Schmidt has long been involved in real estate and home renovations, remodeling and renovating over 10 homes in Whitefish Bay and Milwaukee. He uses his experience with home renovations to help his clients with their home search.

In early 2012 he decided to pursue his longtime passion and obtain his residential real estate license. In November of 2013 he made the move to Keller Williams Milwaukee North Shore and started the Jay Schmidt Group.

Schmidt also has 15 years of corporate marketing and product management experience.

Schmidt’s team brokered the sale of $146 million in residential real estate during the last 12 months and served 366 families in the process, according to Charlie Stallé, team leader of Keller Williams Milwaukee.

Schmidt “not only runs his business at a high level but constantly gives back to his community through the JSG Foundation,” Stallé said.