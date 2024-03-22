Janesville-based ANGI Energy Systems to spend $4 million on new hydrogen refueling test facility

Janesville-based ANGI Energy Systems
, a manufacturer of gas compression equipment and supplier of natural gas refueling equipment and systems, plans to spend $4 million to build a hydrogen refueling test facility – a “first of its kind” facility for the Midwest, according to the company.
The new 3,000-square-foot test facility will be built at ANGI’s current headquarters, located at 305 W. Delavan Drive. Construction is expected to be complete by July.
The facility will focus on testing components and systems used in hydrogen refueling stations for hydrogen powered vehicles, including heavy-duty trucks.
A typical hydrogen refueling system consists of a hydrogen dispenser, redundant compression capabilities, a site recirculation system, chillers, and a gas management panel to control the flow and pressure of gas within the station.
In a Friday press release, ANGI said the new facility supports the company’s vision of eventually providing an end-to-end, multi-energy refueling platform for the fleet and heavy-duty transportation sector.
ANGI also plans to make the facility available to third-party companies to use for their own projects beginning in early 2026.
"As pioneers in the alternative energy sector, we are immensely proud to spearhead the hydrogen infrastructure revolution and drive meaningful, long-term change in the transportation sector," said Joel van Rensburg
, president of ANGI. "By breaking ground on the site of our new hydrogen refueling test facility, we are taking the next step to accelerate the development and validation of next-generation low carbon technologies, forge strategic partnerships, and encourage further investment in the hydrogen economy."