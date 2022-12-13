Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Co. to open brewpub at American Family Field

Chippewa Falls-based Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company will open a brewery, bar and restaurant at American Family Field in the former Restaurant to be Named Later space in left field, the Milwaukee Brewers announced Monday. The space was originally occupied by Friday’s Front Row Sports Grill.

The space will be fully renovated and the new establishment, to be known as J. Leinenkugel’s Barrel Yard, will open in March of 2023.

The working brewery will feature specialty beer brewed onsite by the master brewers at Leinenkugel’s, as well as a full-service bar and restaurant experience.

Leinenkugel’s Barrel Yard will feature a three-barrel brewing system, visible upon entry. The brewing equipment is designed to craft specialty beers that will be available only at American Family Field.

Fans will enter through newly constructed garage doors that provide a wider space to connect to the ballpark experience. There will be two bars, including one overlooking the field. Both bars will collectively feature 48 beers on tap, in addition to domestic and imports available.

“We are thrilled to reveal J. Leinenkugel’s Barrel Yard at American Family Field, with our valued partners at Molson Coors (Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Co. is a division of Molson Coors),” said Brewers president – business operations, Rick Schlesinger. “We have worked closely to redesign the space and experience for our fans. What could be better than enjoying a beverage crafted right here at American Family Field, and sampling an amazing menu of food options? The Barrel Yard will be a must-stop for fans on game day, and also a popular non-game day destination.”

“We’re certainly honored to partner with the Brewers to deliver a unique brewery experience for fans,” said Leinenkugel’s president Tony Bugher. “This project has been a big one and we’re really looking forward to opening. We know fans will enjoy the opportunity to try new beers, brewed right here, that they can only get at the Barrel Yard.”

Leinenkugel’s Barrel Yard will feature a variety of ticket packages for game day.