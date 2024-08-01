Jackson-based wellness brand vH essentials acquired by Florida company

Jackson-based vH essentials
, a manufacturer of over-the-counter wellness products for women, has been acquired by Sarasota, Florida-based WellSpring Consumer Healthcare
. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
WellSpring, a developer and marketer of over-the-counter and personal care brands, acquired vH essentials from its parent company, Jackson-based Wisconsin Pharmacal Company
.
vH essentials’ products, including probiotics and prebiotics, are distributed through a national network of brick-and-mortar retailers and e-commerce channels such as Amazon.
"We are thrilled with the addition of vH essentials," said Chris Brown
, chief executive officer of WellSpring. "WellSpring's women's health franchise is now anchored by two scaled high-growth brands, vH essentials and FDS, with exciting and compelling opportunities to accelerate growth in retail and e-commerce channels. vH essentials aligns with our core mission to improve the health and wellness of our consumers, and this acquisition helps to unlock the next leg of growth for WellSpring."