J. Jeffers & Co. COO Danielle Bergner leaving next month

Danielle Bergner is leaving Milwaukee-based development firm J. Jeffers & Co. next month.The company issued a statement that Bergner's last day as chief operating officer and general counsel will be June 15.Josh Jeffers, president and chief executive of Jeffers & Co., will assume oversight of operations while a replacement for Bergner is found. This will include consulting with outside legal counsel on contracting and other legal matters."I am proud of all we have accomplished together at J. Jeffers & Co during my tenure, including the conversion and revitalization of the Journal Sentinel Building, the Milwaukee Athletic Club, the Huron Building and the historic Horlick Malted Milk Co. campus in Racine," Bergner said in a statement. "After considerable reflection, I have decided it is the right time for my transition to new opportunities. As I do, I am grateful to Josh and the team for their partnership over the past three years and wish them much success in the future."Bergner joined Jeffers & Co. in July 2018. Before that, she was managing partner of Milwaukee-based Michael Best & Friedrich LLP’s Milwaukee office."While it is bittersweet to see her go, I respect Danielle’s decision and am grateful for everything Danielle has meant to me and to our firm over the past three years," Jeffers said in a statement. "She has a gift for identifying new possibilities and turning them into reality through tenacious deal making, impeccable attention to detail, and genuine relationship building. Our firm and our clients are in a better place thanks to her leadership and professionalism. I wish her nothing but the best."Jeffers & Co. is not speaking with reporters on the matter, according to a spokesperson on behalf of the company.Jeffers founded the company in 2012. It specializes in complex adaptive reuse development projects primarily in Milwaukee and Racine.It has performed notable projects such as the renovation of the Mackie and Mitchell buildings and construction of the Huron Building in downtown Milwaukee. The buildings are located on the same block, southwest of Michigan Street and Broadway. It also recently finished the Gold Medal Lofts housing project in Racine.Jeffers & Co. is redeveloping the former Journal Sentinel offices southeast of State Street and Vel R. Phillips Avenue into a mix of uses. It is also redeveloping the Milwaukee Athletic Club building at 758 N. Broadway.It has another active redevelopment project in Racine, where it's redeveloping the former Horlick Malted Milk Co. complex into housing, commercial, recreational and educational uses.BizTimes named Jeffers & Co. Small Business of the Year in 2019.