Irgens acquires Wauwatosa office building, plans ‘substantial improvements’

By
Alex Zank
-
10701 Research Drive, Wauwatosa. Photo courtesy of Irgens
Milwaukee-based developer Irgens Partners LLC has purchased the five-story office building at 10701 Research Drive in Wauwatosa and says it's planning to make "substantial improvements" to it. According to state records, an affiliate of Irgens…

Alex Zank
Alex Zank covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes.

