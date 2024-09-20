Fastest Five named for 2024

BizTimes Media announced the Fastest Five, the five fastest-growing companies in southeastern Wisconsin, today at its annual Future 50 Awards luncheon, which recognizes the fastest-growing private companies in the region.

Here are the 2024 Fastest Five:

Koru Health, LLC. A Wauwatosa-based company that owns and operates full-service senior living communities, including independent living, assisted living and memory care. Koru was founded in 2017 and employs 352 people. MKE Iron Erectors, Inc. A Waukesha-based, full-service, steel erector company that provides subcontracting for construction projects. Founded in 2019, MKE Iron Erectors employs 100 people. Ark Staffing and CRNA Together. A Muskego-based company that recruits CRNAs (certified registered nurse anesthetists), physicians, hospital medicine and emergency medicine department staff for health care systems across the country. Ark Staffing and CRNA Together was founded in 2021 and employs 16 people. American Construction Services. A West Bend-based construction firm that specializes in commercial design, build and development. It was founded in 1980 and currently employs 30 people. Campbell Construction JC, Inc. A Mukwonago-based, full-service construction firm that provides construction and development services to industrial, corporate, commercial and retail clients. Founded in 2006, Campbell Construction JC currently employs 56 people.

Leaders of the Fastest Five companies participated in a panel discussion at the Future 50 event.

The 2024 Future 50 Awards’ presenting sponsor is Old National Bank with additional sponsorship from Jet OUT. MMAC (Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce) is an event partner.