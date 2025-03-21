See inside the Third Ward’s newest apartment building

[gallery size="large" td_select_gallery_slide="slide" ids="609174,609175,609180,609179,609178,609177,609184,609183,609186,609185,609182,609181,609176"]
The newest apartment building in Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward is open.
Known as Evoni
, the five-story, 261-unit building began welcoming residents in February.
The building, located at 615 E. Corcoran St., near the South Gate of the Summerfest grounds, was developed through a partnership between Minnesota-based Kaeding Development Group
and Illinois-based Inland Venture Partners
.
Pewaukee-based VJS Construction Services
served as the project's general contractor.
The project broke ground in early 2023, which meant construction crews had to work through two Summerfest and festival seasons.
"It was really, really challenging because Summerfest shuts down all the roads, all the parking," said Allie Jorgensen
, project manager for VJS. "We had to get creative with ways to keep work going, coordinating deliveries early."
There was about six months of underground work, when crews installed more than 700 piles, according to Jorgensen.
"It's probably enough to go from here to Madison, or further," Jorgensen said. "In Milwaukee, this close to the river, due to the soil conditions we rolled steel tubes filled with concrete down to bedrock to make sure that this building doesn't move."
Apartment units still available at Evoni range from studios of about 540 square feet for $1,565 per month to three-bedroom, two-bathroom units of more than 1,600 square feet for upwards of $5,000 per month, according to a property website. As of Friday, 41 units have been leased, the website shows.
The most common unit layout in the building is a one-bedroom, followed by studios and two-bedrooms.
Amenities at the property include an outdoor pool, first-floor and penthouse-level tenant lounges, coworking space and a dog park, among others.
Evoni is opening almost a year after the 31-story 333 Water
building on the other side of the Third Ward, which brought 333 apartment units to the neighborhood and raised the ceiling for rents in the city
on a price-per-square-foot basis, though rents have since been lowered slightly at that property.
More stories about the project:
More stories about Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward: