Corcoran Street to be extended as part of Third Ward apartment complex development

Architectural review board grants conditional COA for 258-unit development

By
Cara Spoto
-
Members of the Third Ward Architectural Review Board granted a conditional certificate of appropriateness to an apartment complex pitched for 129 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive. (rendering courtesy of Ramlow/Stein Architects)
East Corcoran Street in Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward would be extended from its current terminus at Jackson Street under plans for a 258-unit apartment complex at 129 N. Memorial Drive that gained a conditional certificate…

Want to Read More?

Paid BizTimes subscribers get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Learn more in our Insider FAQ.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or click here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article.

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Cara Spoto
Cara covers commercial and residential real estate. She has an extensive background in local government reporting and hopes to use her experience writing about both urban and rural redevelopment to better inform readers. Cara lives in Waukesha with her husband, a teenager, a toddler, a dog named Neutron, a bird named Potter, and a lizard named Peyoye. She loves music, food, and comedy, but not necessarily in that order.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display