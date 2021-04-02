Innovative Signs keeps looking toward the future

Innovative Signs was founded in August 2001 by Chad and Stephanie Schultz. “Ever since I was young I wanted to start my own business,” said Chad Schultz, owner of now a 20-year-old company.

Innovative signs was built on three ideals: high-quality products, service second to none, and fair pricing. Schultz explained how the beginning years caused him to wear many hats, yet his interest in leadership encouraged him to continue learning. This education helped Schultz find the mantra “take care of your staff and they will take care of your customers.”

Now, with 18 employees, Schultz has been able to disperse leadership positions amongst his staff. The ability the delegate tasks amongst his staff has proven to be a beneficial way to execute goals. The expansion has also included upgrading printers to the highest quality, increasing equipment used for installation, and relocating twice. “One of the things I’m very proud of is the fact that we are able to do everything in-house, and we have other sign companies coming to us to do work for them.” Innovative Signs has manufactured products and shipped them to 30+ states, as well as Canada, Mexico and Germany.

Within the Milwaukee area, Innovative Signs has produced work for The Bavarian Bierhaus, Advocate Aurora Health, The Milwaukee Brewers, Summerfest and The Milwaukee Zoo.

Innovative Signs produced about 15,000 social distancing signs and decals for hospitals, schools and other companies during the pandemic. The products “were used in Wisconsin, as well as shipped across the country,” Schultz said. “By doing this we were able to do something beneficial in the effort to help people stay safe.”

Being an active member within the community has contributed to the success of Schultz’s company. Through the donation of signs to charity organizations, joining associations and chambers he has been able to make a positive impact. “Part of the philosophy of taking care of staff and customers is also taking care of the community,” Schultz said.

“With a great staff and continued support from the community, our goal is to double sales in the next 3-5 years and just keep looking toward the future.”

After suffering a devastating fire, Innovative Signs is operating out of a temporary location in Pewaukee but has maintained all production and installation capabilities. The company is set to relocate in June with the goal to continue growing with staff, equipment and clients.

Innovative Signs

Waukesha, WI

innovative-signs.com

262.432.1330