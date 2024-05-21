Logout
Subscribe
Login
Login
Become an Insider
Entrepreneurship & Small Business

Innovations: RELJA Innovations aims to modernize medical equipment for podiatrists

Ashley Smart
By Ashley Smart
Dr. Robby Amiot
Dr. Robby Amiot
Learn more about:
RELJA InnovationsMitchell HulbertRobby Amiot
Last updated

RELJA Innovations Wauwatosa Innovation: The RELJA Clamp Founder: Dr. Robby Amiot Founded: 2020 reljainnovations.com Podiatry, or the professional care of feet, can be traced back as far as the time of the ancient Egyptians, according to the Archaeological Institute of America. But despite having thousands of years to evolve the tools used in the profession,

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Learn More and Become an Insider
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this Insider-only article.

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2024 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.

DON'T MISS OUT...BIZEXPO IS WEDNESDAY - REGISTER TODAY!