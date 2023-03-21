Industrial buildings in Racine and Kenosha counties sold for $26.2 million

Cara covers commercial and residential real estate. She has an extensive background in local government reporting and hopes to use her experience writing about both urban and rural redevelopment to better inform readers. Cara lives in Waukesha with her husband, a teenager, a toddler, a dog named Neutron, a bird named Potter, and a lizard named Peyoye. She loves music, food, and comedy, but not necessarily in that order.

Illinois-based investorhas sold two industrial buildings in southeastern Wisconsin for a combined $26.2 million. They include the 47,932-square-foot Lake View Corporate Center building at 10550 86th Ave. in Pleasant Prairie, which sold for roughly $16.5 million, and a 151,474-square-foot facility and 23.5 acres of developable land at 3535 Oakes Road in the village of Mount Pleasant that sold for $9.55 million, according to state records.is a tenant at the Lake View Corporate Center building. The buyer of the two properties is a limited liability company affiliated with New York City-based. The property investor owns 171,366 square feet of retail space in Wisconsin, according to its website, but this is its first industrial acquisition in the state. The company owns more than 52.2 million square feet of industrial space across the country. [caption id="attachment_566579" align="alignnone" width="1024"]Industrial building at 3535 Oakes Road in Mount Pleasant. (Photo courtesy of Loopnet.com)[/caption]