Industrial buildings in Racine and Kenosha counties sold for $26.2 million

By
-
Lake View Corporate Center at 10550 86th Ave. in Pleasant Prairie.

Illinois-based investor Venture One Real Estate has sold two industrial buildings in southeastern Wisconsin for a combined $26.2 million. They include the 47,932-square-foot Lake View Corporate Center building at 10550 86th Ave. in Pleasant Prairie, which sold for roughly $16.5 million, and a 151,474-square-foot facility and 23.5 acres of developable land at 3535 Oakes Road

Cara Spoto
