Inaugural BizTimes Media Education event seeks to inspire business leaders to support high-performing schools in Milwaukee

BizTimes Media will host its first-ever Milwaukee Education Spotlight event on Feb. 23, at the Italian Community Center in Milwaukee, to provide information about high-performing schools in Milwaukee and what can be done to support them and provide more students in the city with opportunities to receive a high-quality education.

The event will introduce and connect high-performing schools in Milwaukee and their leaders with the broader business community in the region. It will feature education and business leaders and schools that are having success across education sectors. They will share insights about what works, existing challenges and how businesses can become more involved.

Topics discussed will include: academic performance, board development, employer partnerships, funding, teacher development, trades & stem, volunteers, tutors, and choice, charter and high performing Milwaukee Public Schools.

Speakers will include:

Abby Andrietsch , president and CEO, St. Augustine Preparatory Academy

Bruce Arnold , partner, Husch Blackwell

Krysta DeBoer , executive director, Center For Urban Teaching

Brittany Kinser , president/executive director, City Forward Collective

Anthony McHenry , CEO, Milwaukee Academy of Science

Michelle Morris-Carter , principal, Golda Meir School

Robb Rauh, CEO, Milwaukee College Prep

Andrea Roberts, program administrator, GPS Education Partners

“The goal of the Milwaukee Education Spotlight event is to inform our business community about what success looks like in high performing schools and inspire them to get involved and take action,” said BizTimes Media publisher Dan Meyer. “Our readers are business owners and decision makers and they are all concerned about our future workforce. This event will provide our attendees the opportunity to meet and network with high performing school and board leaders to learn more about how they can get involved in being a part of the workforce solution.”

The event will be held on Thursday, Feb. 23, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., at the Italian Community Center, 631 E. Chicago St., Milwaukee. Click here to register.