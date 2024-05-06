Logout
Subscribe
Login
Login
Become an Insider
Marketing & Media

In the Neighborhood: STIR Advertising & Integrated Marketing

BizTimes Staff
By BizTimes Staff
STIR Advertising & Integrated Marketing
STIR Advertising & Integrated Marketing
Learn more about:
STIRBrian Bennett
Last updated

STIR Advertising & Integrated Marketing 140 S. 1st St., Suite 200, Milwaukee Neighborhood: Harbor View Year FOUNDED: 2000 Employees: 20 Website: stirstuff.com What’s the history of STIR and this office location? Brian Bennett, president: “STIR was founded in 2000 and has been a proud member of the Milwaukee community since our inception. In 2021, we

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Learn More and Become an Insider
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this Insider-only article.

Sign up for the BizTimes email newsletter

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2024 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.

BIZEXPO | EARLY BIRD PRICING | REGISTER BY MAY 10TH AND SAVE