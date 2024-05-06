In the Neighborhood: STIR Advertising & Integrated Marketing

140 S. 1st St., Suite 200, MilwaukeeHarbor View200020Brian Bennett, president: “STIR was founded in 2000 and has been a proud member of the Milwaukee community since our inception. In 2021, we made the move to the Harbor District. We were in tune with community development and knew that the Harbor District would be the next area of significant growth. We wanted to be a part of it.”“We’ve noticed more businesses calling the Harbor District home. The neighborhood has been booming – from commercial developments to building restorations and new storefronts. We love the diverse opportunities to stroll, entertain and dine here.”“We have an extensive client list that spans a wide range of industries, from industrial and construction, to consumer packaged goods, to financial institutions, health care and insurance. A few of our current clients include Rural Mutual Insurance, Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin, Bayshore and Verve, a Credit Union. We’ve worked with several notable Milwaukee organizations, including Milwaukee Area Technical College, Visit Milwaukee and the Milwaukee Bucks.”“STIR is a hybrid organization. We understand the need for flexibility, but we also highly value the power of team collaboration in person, so we gather on-site three days a week.”