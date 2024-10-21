In the Neighborhood: Groth Design Group

N58 W6181 Columbia Road, Cedarburg Neighborhood: Downtown Year founded: 1994 Owners: Peter Schneider, Peter Damsgaard and Mike McGraw Service: Architectural design“GROTH Design Group focuses on serving the needs of faith-based and nonprofit organizations. The firm established its first home in the historic Cedarburg Mill in 1997 with just six employees. This Cedarburg location remains the firm’s home base. In our 30 years, GDG has grown to a staff of 40 talented architects, planners, interior designers, marketing and support staff professionals and has established additional office locations in Milwaukee and Appleton. This year, GDG also underwent an exciting and bittersweet ownership transition from Mike Groth to long-standing management team members, and now partners, Peter Schneider, Peter Damsgaard and Mike McGraw.”“GDG is proud to provide our firm’s full suite of architecture, planning, and interior design services to clients including Children’s Wisconsin, Gundersen Health System, Azura Memory Care, Annex Wealth Management, Johnson Controls Intelligent Laboratories, Stone Creek Coffee, The Commodore, Marquette University, Notre Dame of De Pere Catholic School and more than 250 faith-based clients across all denominations.”“Cedarburg continues to evolve for the betterment of our community and its future, all while honoring our past through careful preservation of our historic buildings, documentation, historical milestones and traditional celebrations. We feel honored to play a role in honoring the past and building the future of Cedarburg.” n