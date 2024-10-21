Login
Subscribe
Login
Subscribe
Real Estate

In the Neighborhood: Groth Design Group

BizTimes Staff
By BizTimes Staff
Groth Design Group
Groth Design Group
Learn more about:
Groth Design GroupPeter Schneider
Last updated

N58 W6181 Columbia Road, Cedarburg Neighborhood: Downtown Year founded: 1994 Owners: Peter Schneider, Peter Damsgaard and Mike McGraw Service: Architectural design What is the history of GROTH Design Group and your Cedarburg location? “GROTH Design Group focuses on serving the needs of faith-based and nonprofit organizations. The firm established its first home in the historic

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Learn More and Subscribe Now
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this subscriber-only article.

Sign up for the BizTimes email newsletter

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2024 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.

Stay up-to-date with our free email newsletter

Keep up with the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in the Milwaukee metro area.

By subscribing you agree to our privacy policy.

No, thank you.
BizTimes Milwaukee