In-Place Machining sold to private equity firm, management

By
Arthur Thomas
-
Photo credit: Google
Milwaukee-based In-Place Machining Co. has been acquired by Levine Leichtman Capital Partners and members of the company’s management team. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. IPM is a provider of high-acuity, field machining, metrology…

Arthur Thomas
Arthur covers banking and finance and the economy at BizTimes while also leading special projects as an associate editor. He spent also five years covering manufacturing at BizTimes. He previously was managing editor at The Waukesha Freeman. He is a graduate of Carroll University and did graduate coursework at Marquette. A native of southeastern Wisconsin, he is also a nationally certified gymnastics judge and enjoys golf on the weekends.

