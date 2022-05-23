In focus: Viking Octantis arrives in Milwaukee

By
Maredithe Meyer
-
The 665-foot Viking Octantis docked at Port Milwaukee for the first time earlier this month, marking the start of the 2022 Great Lakes cruise season.  The vessel’s arrival was the first of 33 expected port…

Want to Read More?

Paid BizTimes subscribers get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Learn more in our Insider FAQ.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or click here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article.

Maredithe Meyer
Maredithe Meyer covers restaurants, retail, tourism, and sports and entertainment. She joined BizTimes in 2015, previously as an intern reporter. She earned a degree in journalism from Marquette University in 2017. When she's not on the job, Maredithe coaches field hockey and loves exploring her favorite city on earth, Milwaukee.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display