Imagine MKE announces recipients of $700,000 in county CARES Act funds

Milwaukee County and Imagine MKE announced the recipients of $700,000 in CARES Act funding for arts and culture organizations affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Imagine MKE, an advocacy organization for the region’s arts sector, received applications for 82 organizations, receiving documentation of over $30 million in losses or expenses incurred because of the COVID-19 pandemic and over $4.4 million in aid requests.

“The need from the culture and arts sector far out paces both the present and projected resources available to support them,” said county executive David Crowley. “The millions in documented losses underscore how the downsizing of this sector of our economy could have far-reaching, long-term effects if not addressed immediately.”

The Milwaukee County Board in November authorized the allocation of $700,000 in CARES Act funding for arts and culture organizations in the county. To distribute a share of the grant to all eligible organizations, the county approved applicants for 13.4% of their eligible grant amount. Six organizations were deemed ineligible for funding.

Organizations could receive a maximum grant of $125,000. Total relief received from all COVID-19 CARES Act programs could not exceed total losses due to COVID-19.

Groups that are located in or primarily serve minority communities had funding priority.

Grant recipients included: