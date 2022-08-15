Hydro-Thermal planning brewery in Pewaukee to test new technology

Waukesha-based Hydro-Thermal Corp., a manufacturer of hydroheaters, is seeking a conditional use permit from the city of Pewaukee to open a demonstration brewery. Plan Commission documents show Hydro-Thermal plans to test new brewing technology it is developing within the brewery, to be located at N22 W23977 Ridgeview Parkway.

Hydro-Thermal will be testing the use of steam injection technology in the brewing process. The company has developed brewing equipment that could “significantly impact the brewing industry as we know it,” according to the submitted project narrative.

“With the intention of thought leadership, we have this special opportunity to develop recently patented technology and demonstrate a new way of brewing to the world,” said Jim Zaiser, president and CEO of Hydro-Thermal in a statement.

The demonstration brewery will not be open to the public but will instead be used by Hydro-Thermal to demonstrate their new brewing process to potential customers, engineering companies, marketing agencies and other organizations. There will also be batches of beer produced within the demonstration brewery that will be sold offsite.

“In the future, we hope to build at another location a contract brewery, nearby, that is designed for larger and longer production runs,” according to the project narrative.

The company expects to add about a dozen employees to their brewing team in the next year and to “increase revenues upwards of $20 million to $40 million.”

Hydro-Thermal was granted a patent for their “system for wort generation” last year.