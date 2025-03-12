Log In
Real Estate

HVAC company expands into new facility in New Berlin

Hunter Turpin
By Hunter Turpin
16555 W. Cleveland Ave. Image from Google Maps
Learn more about:
Kitchen Kraft BuildersNew Berlin Heating & Air ConditioningSila ServicesThe Barry CompanyWK CabinetryKyle EckermanKyle FeldhusenMike Eaton

A growing HVAC company is expanding into a new location in New Berlin amid Waukesha County’s tight industrial real estate market. Mike Eaton Mike Eaton, general manager of New Berlin Heating & Air Conditioning, recently acquired the 15,500-square-foot building at 16555 W. Cleveland Ave. for $950,000, according to state property records.

