HVAC company expands into new facility in New Berlin

A growing HVAC company is expanding into a new location in New Berlin amid Waukesha County’s tight industrial real estate market. Mike Eaton Mike Eaton, general manager of New Berlin Heating & Air Conditioning, recently acquired the 15,500-square-foot building at 16555 W. Cleveland Ave. for $950,000, according to state property records.

The owners of Kitchen Kraft are winding down the business with the sale of their building, but one of the company's employees, Kyle Feldhusen, branched out and started his own custom cabinetry business called WK Cabinetry.