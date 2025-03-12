HVAC company expands into new facility in New Berlin

A growing HVAC company is expanding into a new location in New Berlin amid Waukesha County's tight industrial real estate market.
Mike Eaton
, general manager of New Berlin Heating & Air Conditioning
, recently acquired the 15,500-square-foot building at 16555 W. Cleveland Ave. for $950,000, according to state property records.
Eaton, who sold his company to Philadelphia-based Sila Services in November
, remains as leader of the company and decided to relocate the company to a larger space within the New Berlin Industrial Park to accommodate growth and operational needs, according to a press release from The Barry Co.
, which brokered the real estate deal.
The sellers were the owners of New Berlin-based Kitchen Kraft Builders
, a custom cabinetry shop that had operated out of the location since 1998.
"With plans for retirement, they were pleased to transfer ownership to another local business," the release said.
The owners of Kitchen Kraft are winding down the business with the sale of their building, but one of the company's employees, Kyle Feldhusen, branched out and started his own custom cabinetry business called WK Cabinetry.
The Barry Co. also assisted WK Cabinetry in finding a new space in a multi-tenant industrial building located at 12855 W. Silver Spring Ave. in Butler. The company has been operating out of this location for about two months now, according to Kyle Eckerman
, a broker with The Barry Co.
With a 1.2% vacancy rate in Waukesha County's industrial real estate market, according to the most recent Commercial Association of Realtors Wisconsin report
, The Barry Co. says finding industrial space for tenants in the area can be increasingly challenging.
"This transaction highlights the ongoing strength of New Berlin’s industrial market and the commitment of local businesses to investing in the area," the release said.