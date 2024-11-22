New Berlin Heating & Air Conditioning acquired by Philadelphia company

New Berlin Heating & Air Conditioning, a local provider of HVAC services, has been acquired by Philadelphia-based Sila Services for an undisclosed price.

Sila Services offers residential and commercial services like HVAC, plumbing and electrical through its portfolio of 35 brands.

The acquisition will allow New Berlin Heating & Air Conditioning to bolster its services and expertise, according to Mike Eaton, general manager of the company.

“Sila’s dedication to operational excellence, employee training and development, and superior customer service perfectly matches our own philosophy,” said Eaton. “We are confident that combining with a distinctly trade-centered partner allows us to better serve our people, customers and communities. We’re already enhancing New Berlin’s capabilities and creating opportunities for our team as part of the Sila Services family.”

Sila Services will also be able to expand its services in the Midwest by leveraging New Berlin Heating & Air Conditioning’s 41-year history in Wisconsin.

“Their steadfast commitment to customer satisfaction and excellence, rooted in comprehensive technical training of their team members, aligns tremendously with our core values,” said Jason Rabbino, CEO of Sila Services. “With their deep ties to the community in Wisconsin, we look forward to further enhancing our service offerings in the Midwest, while building on New Berlin’s extraordinary history of quality and service excellence. Finding the absolute right partner for new markets has been core to Sila’s success, and we are privileged to have found that relationship with Mike and New Berlin.”