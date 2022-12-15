Husco sued by Canadian manufacturer over alleged contract dispute

By
-
Image of Husco's headquarters in Waukesha from Google.
Image of Husco's headquarters in Waukesha from Google.

Waukesha-based manufacturer Husco International is facing a civil lawsuit filed by Canadian automotive manufacturer Stackpole International following an alleged contract dispute that Stackpole claims has led the company to shut down production at one of its facilities. According to the lawsuit filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court, Husco supplies Stackpole with three “critical parts” that

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and save 40% for the holidays. Get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display