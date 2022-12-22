Husco resumes supplying Canadian manufacturer that sued the company

By
-
Image of Husco's headquarters in Waukesha from Google.
Image of Husco's headquarters in Waukesha from Google.

Last updated on December 22nd, 2022 at 11:57 amAfter Canadian manufacturer Stackpole International filed a lawsuit against Husco International late last week, alleging a contract dispute had led Stackpole to temporarily shut down production at one of its facilities, Husco has agreed to resume supplying the business. According to the lawsuit filed last Wednesday in

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and save 40% for the holidays. Get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display