Husco CEO Austin Ramirez joins Marcus Corp. board of directors

Milwaukee-based movie theater and hotel company The Marcus Corp. has added Austin Ramirez, chief executive officer of Husco International, to its board of directors.
Ramirezhas headed the Waukesha-based manufacturing firm since 2003. Husco makes hydraulic and electro-mechanical components for automotive and off-highway applications
Ramirez also served as a White House Fellow on the National Economic Council of both the Obama and Trump administrations.
"Austin is known for his business acumen and strong leadership throughout the greater Milwaukee business, civic and education communities," said Stephen Marcus, chair of Marcus Corp. "His expertise in strategic planning, corporate finance and economics will be assets to our board and management team as we continue our focus of identifying opportunities to foster growth and innovation while maintaining a strong balance sheet."
In addition to his business accomplishments, Ramirez helped found St. Augustine Preparatory Academy, a private voucher school on Milwaukee’s south side. The school is heavily funded by his father and former Husco CEO Gus Ramirezand the Ramirez family.
Ramirez is one of 10 directors on Marcus Corp.'s board, including company president and CEO Greg Marcus; Bud Selig, commissioner emeritus of the Major League Baseball; Katherine Gehl, former president and chief executive officer of Gehl Foods Inc.; and Timothy Hoeksema, retired chairman, president and CEO of Midwest Air Group Inc.
Ramirez also sits on the boards of the Association of Equipment Manufacturers, the Kern Family Foundation, National Association of Manufacturers and Old National Bank. He is co-chair of City Forward Collective, co-chair and founder of Democracy Found and chair-elect of the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce.