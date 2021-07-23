HSA Commercial starts construction of industrial buildings in Cudahy, Bristol

Chicago-based developer HSA Commercial Real Estate is starting construction of two more industrial warehouses in southeastern Wisconsin, one in Cudahy and the other in Bristol. The 130,600-square-foot Cudahy building is going up at 4850 S.…

Chicago-based developer Chicago-based developer HSA Commercial Real Estate is starting construction of two more industrial warehouses in southeastern Wisconsin, one in Cudahy and the other in Bristol. The 130,600-square-foot Cudahy building is going up at 4850 S. Pennsylvania Ave., east of Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport. The 447,000-square-foot building in Bristol is going up at 9406 136th Ave., in HSA Commercial's Bristol Highlands Commerce Center. The Cudahy building replaces a vacant structure on the 8.2-acre site. It will finish construction in June, according to a news release. The Bristol building is scheduled for completion in early 2022. HSA Commercial is active in southeastern Wisconsin. It has more than 2 million square feet of warehouse space under construction or proposed in the region. “Significant e-commerce growth continues to drive demand for newly constructed class A warehouse space along critical last-mile corridors,” Robert Smietana, vice chairman and chief executive of HSA Commercial, said in a statement.