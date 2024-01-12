How much does it cost to rent an apartment at The Couture?

While The Couture’s striking penthouse rents are resetting the high watermark of rent in downtown Milwaukee, a bulk of the building’s units will lease for comparatively more modest prices.

First unveiled in 2012 by Milwaukee’s Barrett Lo Visionary Development (BLVD), The Couture will start welcoming residents to the 516-foot lakefront tower in April, according to a Thursday announcement from BLVD.

The top levels of The Couture have two penthouses, each with about 2,350 square feet. The two-floor units have three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and outdoor terraces with about 350 square feet of space. The north-facing penthouse is priced at $11,585 a month, and the slightly larger south-facing one is at $11,650 a month.

To afford one of these units on one income, one would need to make around $480,000 per year, or $240,000 on two incomes, in order to not spend more than the economist-recommended 30% of income on housing.

These penthouse rents mark a new high for the Milwaukee market, but it’s not the first time recently that the ceiling has been raised.

Rents for penthouse units at the nearby 7Seventy7 apartment tower, which opened in 2018, range from $6,840 to $7,895 per month, according to listings for currently-available units. Likewise, the penthouse at Ascent, which opened in 2022, rents for $8,500 a month.

The Couture’s pricing goes down to $2,045 a month for the building’s smallest apartments, which have one bedroom, totaling 576 square feet and facing west.

In between are a number of two-bedroom units with rents starting at around $3,865 a month, with many of the three-bedroom units, which are placed higher in the building, priced at around $8,800 a month.

The average rent in the 322-unit Couture tower is around $3,400 a month, according to a BizTimes calculation.

Designed by Milwaukee-based architecture firm RINKA, all apartments at The Couture feature designer finishes, including floor-to-ceiling windows, direct lake and/or city views and custom wood cabinetry.

The building’s amenity package includes a fitness center, clubhouse, lounge, outdoor terrace and swimming pool, 24-hour concierge, business center, bike parking and storage, dog park, underground heated parking and electric vehicle charging stations.