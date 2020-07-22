Homebuilding in Wisconsin down 3.8% in first half of year

The number of single-home building permits issued in Wisconsin during the first half of the year is down 3.8% compared to the first half of 2019, according to the Wisconsin Builders Association.

There were 5,074 single-home building permits issued during the first half of the year in the state, compared to 5,276 in the first half of 2019, according to the WBA report.

Home construction slowed more in the second quarter as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold. For the second quarter, the number of single-home building permits issued in Wisconsin was down 13.8% to 3,133, compared to 3,633 in the second quarter of 2019.

“Thankfully, construction was exempt through the Safer at Home Orders,” said Wisconsin Builders Association (WBA) executive director Brad Boycks. “We strongly believe our exemption kept homebuilding alive, providing much-needed housing and jobs for people across Wisconsin.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in many instances of supply delays and delays of both new builds and remodels across the state by homeowners, so the fact we are down just slightly compared to last year is great news. We are thrilled at how strong homebuilding has been through this last quarter and are hopeful to see it continue through quarter three.”