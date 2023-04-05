Home2 Suites hotel planned in Pleasant Prairie

The Pleasant Prairie Plan Commission on Monday approved plans for a Home2 Suites by Hilton hotel on a 2.3-acre site at 91st Avenue and Prairie Ridge Boulevard in the Prairie Ridge commercial area.
It will be built adjacent a site where the village recently approved plans for a Fred Astaire Dance Studio.
The four-story, 59,000-square-foot hotel building will have 86 rooms. It will be owned and operated by Synergy Hospitality LLC.
The hotel will offer a wide range of amenities, including a heated swimming pool, fitness center, meeting room, outdoor patio with fire pit and seating, outdoor BBQ grill for guests, a marketplace for basic pantry needs, full breakfast and business areas, and rooms that offer a full-size refrigerator, microwave, and dishwasher.
"We are excited to see the continued development of the Prairie Ridge commercial area with the approval of the plan for the Home2 Suites hotel," said village community development director Jean Werbie-Harris. "This new development will provide more accommodations for visitors to the area and create additional jobs for workers in the region. We look forward to working with Synergy Hospitality to make this development a successful establishment for the community."